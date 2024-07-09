Proficio Capital Partners LLC Acquires 33 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 33 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aspen Investment Management Inc raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Stryker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in Stryker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its position in Stryker by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $339.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $348.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.32.

Stryker Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE SYK traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $335.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,289,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.94. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $249.98 and a twelve month high of $361.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.53%.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.