Proficio Capital Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,317 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000.

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $598.64. The company had a trading volume of 388,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,417. The company’s fifty day moving average is $552.92 and its 200-day moving average is $522.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $397.76 and a one year high of $603.05. The company has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

