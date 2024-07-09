Proficio Capital Partners LLC Grows Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,566 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 5,145.3% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 23,514 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $840,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in RTX by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 11.0% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RTX traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $101.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,648,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,516,309. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is currently 98.82%.

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,166,366.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

