Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $1.70 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,343 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 113.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,643 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 9,367 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 39.1% during the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 5,148 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,894 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8,299.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,735 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the period. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $111.22. 3,460,437 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,605,759. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $102.75 and a 1-year high of $135.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $14.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.69.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Free Report)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.