Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $4.48 Million Stake in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 97.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 86,799 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,859 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $4,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INDA. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 12,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 88,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $644,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 658,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,957,000 after acquiring an additional 49,877 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000.

BATS INDA traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.86. 3,226,152 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.86.

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

