Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $597,000 Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 5.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in Bank of America by 15.2% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 32,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bank of America by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 3.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 109,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Bank of America by 1.9% in the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 134,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Bank of America stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,697,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,433,242. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $41.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.48. The company has a market cap of $323.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.41.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

