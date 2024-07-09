Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 167.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,549 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 4.3% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $38,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $272.46. 2,702,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,034. The company has a market capitalization of $408.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $202.44 and a 52 week high of $273.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $253.48.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

