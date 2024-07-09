Proficio Capital Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,630,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,909,000 after buying an additional 75,784 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,909,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total transaction of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total value of $1,238,889.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,833 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,183. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,310.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,267.00 to $1,425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,414.06.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,270.76. 167,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,738. The firm has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $802.46 and a 52-week high of $1,369.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,307.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,200.82.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

