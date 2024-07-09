Proficio Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) by 308.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 249,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,580 shares during the period. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF accounts for 0.9% of Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Proficio Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.30% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 35,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

BITO stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.29. 8,923,622 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,677,158. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.51. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $33.79.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Profile

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

