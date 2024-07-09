Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Shares Up 3.7%

The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 3.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.80 and last traded at $4.75. 311,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 709,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Real Brokerage in a report on Monday, April 8th.

Real Brokerage Stock Up 7.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.20 million, a PE ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Real Brokerage had a negative net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 98.38%. The firm had revenue of $200.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.78 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Real Brokerage Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Real Brokerage

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its holdings in Real Brokerage by 240.6% in the 1st quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,703,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,228 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Real Brokerage by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Real Brokerage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 53.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Real Brokerage

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate technology company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: North American Brokerage, Real Title, and One Real Mortgage. It offers brokerage, title, and mortgage broker services. The company is based in Miami, Florida.

Further Reading

