Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) Trading Up 3.4%

Reddit, Inc. (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) traded up 3.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 75.66 and last traded at 75.25. 187,396 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,791,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at 72.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on RDDT shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Reddit from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Reddit in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Reddit in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Reddit from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Reddit from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 58.33.

Get Reddit alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on RDDT

Reddit Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is 58.93.

Reddit (NYSE:RDDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported -8.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -2.34 by -5.85. The business had revenue of 243.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 213.99 million. Reddit’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Reddit, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total value of 2,981,185.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 631,080 shares in the company, valued at 37,195,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michelle Marie Reynolds sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 390,064.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 5,292,517.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Vollero sold 50,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of 58.94, for a total transaction of 2,981,185.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 631,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately 37,195,855.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 192,689 shares of company stock valued at $11,357,090.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reddit

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Reddit in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $636,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Reddit in the first quarter worth $7,363,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new stake in Reddit during the first quarter valued at $370,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Reddit during the first quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reddit in the 1st quarter worth $36,990,000.

About Reddit

(Get Free Report)

Reddit, Inc operates a website that organizes digital communities. It organizes communities based on specific interests that enable users to engage in conversations by sharing experiences, submitting links, uploading images and videos, and replying to one another. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reddit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reddit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.