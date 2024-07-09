RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Price Target Lowered to $248.00 at UBS Group

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $251.00 to $248.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.11.

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

RenaissanceRe stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.50. 241,193 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,925. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $174.22 and a one year high of $239.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 37.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

