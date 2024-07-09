Render Token (RNDR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $136.93 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 9th. One Render Token token can now be bought for $6.46 or 0.00011144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Render Token has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a total market cap of $2.52 billion and approximately $136.93 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Render Token

Render Token was first traded on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 532,219,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,859,381 tokens. The official website for Render Token is rendernetwork.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Render Token is rendernetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/.

Buying and Selling Render Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

