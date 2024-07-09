Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for July 9th (AAPL, ARLO, BKNG, CELH, PMNT, RNR, RPM, SCHW, SHW, SITE)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, July 9th:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. The firm currently has a $230.00 target price on the stock.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at BWS Financial. They currently have a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

had its price target raised by Tigress Financial from $4,285.00 to $4,580.00. Tigress Financial currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock.

ThinkEquity initiated coverage on shares of Perfect Moment (NASDAQ:PMNT). ThinkEquity issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $251.00 to $248.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $122.00 to $117.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target cut by UBS Group AG from $91.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $385.00 to $355.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $190.00 to $185.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $19.00 to $18.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) had its price target reduced by UBS Group AG from $172.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

