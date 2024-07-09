Ripio Credit Network Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $870,555.05 and $31.15 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00012682 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00009163 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001114 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,893.07 or 1.00046284 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00011922 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006610 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00068992 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00138804 USD and is up 3.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $71.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

