RiverPark Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 20.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, COO Mark Miller bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.06 per share, with a total value of $580,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,741,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 38.03% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $56.07. 164,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,431. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day moving average is $67.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 90.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. Goosehead Insurance had a return on equity of 202.00% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $64.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.24 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GSHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Goosehead Insurance Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Featured Articles

