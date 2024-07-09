RiverPark Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 96 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 137.5% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 95 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 78.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 84 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of MSI stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $390.72. 626,063 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $371.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.01. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.64 and a 52-week high of $392.34.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 398.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Motorola Solutions from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total value of $290,052.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,650,156.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 5,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.81, for a total value of $1,971,473.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,487.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Niewiara sold 810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.09, for a total transaction of $290,052.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,650,156.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,446,461 over the last quarter. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

