RiverPark Advisors LLC Increases Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.4% of RiverPark Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 266.7% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Steph & Co. lifted its stake in Adobe by 63.8% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price objective (down from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $607.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,270 shares of company stock worth $15,165,916. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock traded down $9.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $566.02. 2,168,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,545,468. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $498.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $533.00. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $433.97 and a 12 month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

