RiverPark Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 361.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,544,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $658,498,000 after purchasing an additional 611,550 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,236,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,110 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,525,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,251,000 after acquiring an additional 132,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,684,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 910,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,796,000 after acquiring an additional 24,707 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC traded down $1.92 on Tuesday, hitting $59.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,203,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,595. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.90.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. Equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In related news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $2,253,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,037,564.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,566 shares of company stock valued at $3,664,529 over the last 90 days. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

