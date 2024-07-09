Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Riverview Bancorp has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $80.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Riverview Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RVSB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $9.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

