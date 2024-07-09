Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSBGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the savings and loans company on Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th.

Riverview Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years. Riverview Bancorp has a payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Riverview Bancorp to earn $0.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.8%.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ RVSB opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. Riverview Bancorp has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $6.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.94 and its 200-day moving average is $4.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $80.01 million, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSBGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $9.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Dividend History for Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB)

