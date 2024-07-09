Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 2.2% Higher

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $15.83. Approximately 21,071,744 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 43,718,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RIVN. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rivian Automotive

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total transaction of $803,576.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $10,234,023.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RIVN. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.