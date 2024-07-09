Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Trading 3.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $20.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Robinhood Markets traded as high as $22.98 and last traded at $22.89. 5,074,583 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 16,022,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.09.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Robinhood Markets from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $286,005.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $286,005.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,532.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 25,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total transaction of $426,834.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,231.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,244,233 shares of company stock worth $24,137,641. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 85,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after buying an additional 24,208 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,393,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,172,000 after purchasing an additional 825,307 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management boosted its stake in Robinhood Markets by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth $606,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.27 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.92.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.74 million. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

