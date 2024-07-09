Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Rollins from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Rollins stock opened at $49.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Rollins has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $50.83.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The business had revenue of $748.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.12 million. Rollins had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rollins will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Rollins’s payout ratio is 67.42%.

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $566,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,625,271.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,331 shares of company stock valued at $949,623 over the last ninety days. 4.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank increased its position in Rollins by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 49,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 43.9% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rollins by 1.1% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rollins by 0.3% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 105,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

