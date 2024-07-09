Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Price Target to $78.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.29.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of WAL traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.01. 681,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,202,300. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $70.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.31.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.03. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 16.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In related news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey sold 1,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $64,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,831.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 501.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 96,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after buying an additional 80,349 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $373,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 21.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 315,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,494,000 after purchasing an additional 55,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the third quarter worth approximately $991,000. 79.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates through Commercial and Consumer Related segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; demand deposits; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Stories

