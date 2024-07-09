Royal Bank of Canada Increases Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Price Target to $27.00

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 13.35% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HOMB. StockNews.com lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of HOMB stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 937,378. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.85. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $246.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.46 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian Davis sold 20,544 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $503,738.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,186,987.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total transaction of $57,228.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,478,000. Amarillo National Bank increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 96.8% during the 1st quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 101,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth $54,498,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter valued at $1,335,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth about $1,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

