Salomon & Ludwin LLC Boosts Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Dollar Tree by 8.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth approximately $1,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLTR has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. TheStreet cut Dollar Tree from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.45.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of Dollar Tree stock traded down $2.69 on Tuesday, hitting $104.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,319,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,648. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $154.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

