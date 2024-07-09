Salomon & Ludwin LLC Buys 222 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 82.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Global Payments by 232.8% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Global Payments by 4.2% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 104,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Global Payments by 4.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 859,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,144,000 after buying an additional 34,705 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 18.9% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Global Payments by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,402,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $392,657,000 after buying an additional 89,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPN shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.32.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of GPN traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $95.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.60 and a 1-year high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $367,422.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,806,770.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

