Salomon & Ludwin LLC Buys New Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 560 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinion Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,004 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $116.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 521,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,088. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.55. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $124.35. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 22.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.47 per share, for a total transaction of $113,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.80.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

