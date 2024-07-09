Salomon & Ludwin LLC Buys Shares of 872 Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIOV. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $1,856,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 403,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 217,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,019,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,403.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 59,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,263,000 after purchasing an additional 55,516 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.47. 37,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,329. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $70.68 and a 52-week high of $90.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.21.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

