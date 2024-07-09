Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $172,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC cut its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMCV. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 109.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,671,000. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 22,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

IMCV traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.88. 10,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,723. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $57.34 and a one year high of $72.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.49 million, a P/E ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3668 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

