Salomon & Ludwin LLC Has $85,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 264.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its holdings in MetLife by 73.3% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MET. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Argus upped their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.15.

MetLife Price Performance

MET traded up $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.92. 3,432,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,366,057. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.21 and a 12-month high of $74.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $49.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Further Reading

