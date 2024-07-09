Salomon & Ludwin LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 46.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.49. The company had a trading volume of 196,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,488. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.92 and a 1 year high of $156.27.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

