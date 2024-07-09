Salomon & Ludwin LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,073,000 after purchasing an additional 636,492 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,229,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,134,000 after buying an additional 960,139 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,094,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,316,000 after buying an additional 128,421 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,605,000 after buying an additional 220,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 608,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,901,000 after buying an additional 82,661 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IEI traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $115.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,887,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,615,307. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.43. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $117.79.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.3012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

