Salomon & Ludwin LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:VOOV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $175.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,157. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.37 and a fifty-two week high of $180.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $176.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.85.
Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
