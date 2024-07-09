Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 4,440 Shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC decreased its position in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,409,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $169,891,000 after purchasing an additional 101,677 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth $357,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 86,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TOWN stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.15. 218,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,699. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.48. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.90.

TowneBank Dividend Announcement

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered TowneBank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TOWN

TowneBank Profile

(Free Report)

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.