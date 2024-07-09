Salomon & Ludwin LLC Sells 552 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Salomon & Ludwin LLC lowered its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in RTX by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 90,430,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,608,822,000 after buying an additional 17,351,313 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in RTX by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 65,233,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,488,752,000 after purchasing an additional 11,163,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in RTX during the 4th quarter valued at $690,154,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in RTX by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,309,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in RTX by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,061,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Price Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $101.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,589,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,515,799. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.44 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. RTX’s payout ratio is 98.82%.

Insider Activity at RTX

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other RTX news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $9,105,457.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,592,832.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total transaction of $2,101,713.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at $15,757,566. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,937 shares of company stock worth $12,256,952. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on RTX shares. Bank of America increased their target price on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna raised their price target on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

