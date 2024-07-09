Sanctum Infinity Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $7.58 Million (INF)

Sanctum Infinity (INF) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 9th. In the last seven days, Sanctum Infinity has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sanctum Infinity token can now be bought for about $170.06 or 0.00294516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sanctum Infinity has a market cap of $276.26 million and $7.58 million worth of Sanctum Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sanctum Infinity Token Profile

Sanctum Infinity’s total supply is 1,624,448 tokens. The official message board for Sanctum Infinity is medium.com/@soceanfinance. Sanctum Infinity’s official website is app.sanctum.so/infinity. Sanctum Infinity’s official Twitter account is @sanctumso.

Buying and Selling Sanctum Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanctum Infinity (INF) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Sanctum Infinity has a current supply of 1,618,421.73644259. The last known price of Sanctum Infinity is 171.37236517 USD and is up 6.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $13,649,001.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://app.sanctum.so/infinity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanctum Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sanctum Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sanctum Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

