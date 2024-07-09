Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
SVT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($36.89) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.
Severn Trent Stock Down 0.1 %
Severn Trent Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 70.10 ($0.90) per share. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $46.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is 22,941.18%.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Helen Miles sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,413 ($30.91), for a total transaction of £68,818.76 ($88,150.07). Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
About Severn Trent
Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.
