Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Severn Trent (LON:SVT – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

SVT has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,880 ($36.89) target price on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Shares of LON:SVT opened at GBX 2,501 ($32.04) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,475.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,505.50. The firm has a market cap of £7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 4,903.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.39. Severn Trent has a 12-month low of GBX 2,243 ($28.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,761 ($35.37).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 70.10 ($0.90) per share. This is an increase from Severn Trent’s previous dividend of $46.74. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. Severn Trent’s payout ratio is 22,941.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Helen Miles sold 2,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,413 ($30.91), for a total transaction of £68,818.76 ($88,150.07). Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

