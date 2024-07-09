Silynxcom Ltd.’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX) Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow

Silynxcom’s (NYSEAMERICAN:SYNX – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, July 10th. Silynxcom had issued 1,250,000 shares in its IPO on January 12th. The total size of the offering was $5,000,000 based on an initial share price of $4.00. After the expiration of Silynxcom’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.
Silynxcom Trading Down 5.9 %
NYSEAMERICAN SYNX opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. Silynxcom has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.10.
Silynxcom Company Profile
