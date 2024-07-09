SingularityNET Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.45 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 9th. SingularityNET has a total market capitalization of $643.63 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 13.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00012622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009107 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,935.15 or 1.00003097 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011837 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.82 or 0.00068738 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.62368353 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $2,568,979.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

