Sirona Biochem (CVE:SBM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Sirona Biochem Corp. (CVE:SBM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 36228 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.
Sirona Biochem Stock Down 10.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.21. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.48 million, a PE ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.08.
Sirona Biochem Company Profile
Sirona Biochem Corp., a cosmetic ingredient and drug discovery company, develops and sells cosmetic and pharmaceutical active ingredients in Canada and France. Its programs include cosmetic skin lightener and diabetes drug; and other projects comprise the development of an anti-aging/cell protection library, novel anti-wrinkle compound, and anti-viral program.
