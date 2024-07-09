Smith Salley Wealth Management Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Smith Salley Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 228.5% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 9,193,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,844,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394,978 shares during the last quarter. Summit Rock Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,776,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 258.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,212,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,472 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,403,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $263,169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6,220.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,420,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381,867 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VWO stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $44.84. 9,928,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,560,930. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $37.46 and a 52 week high of $44.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.02.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

