Smith Salley Wealth Management Has $373,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Smith Salley Wealth Management trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 19.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded down $1.04 on Tuesday, reaching $216.09. The stock had a trading volume of 452,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,159. The company has a market cap of $53.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $219.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $217.27.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

