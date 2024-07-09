Smith Salley Wealth Management Has $562,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 159.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 80,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,568,000 after buying an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,371,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,078,000 after acquiring an additional 221,382 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 846.9% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $510.82. 3,141,472 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,093,010. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $490.07 and a 200-day moving average of $469.71. The stock has a market cap of $462.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $375.95 and a 52 week high of $512.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

