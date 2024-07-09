Smith Salley Wealth Management Has $630,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 75.8% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VEU stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,404,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,173. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.28 and a 200-day moving average of $57.62. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $60.59.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

