Smith Salley Wealth Management Has $863,000 Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,224 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 108,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,504,000 after buying an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.5% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 82.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.33.

Yum! Brands Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE YUM traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, hitting $126.68. 1,709,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,101. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.07. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.53 and a 1-year high of $143.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.08.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total value of $963,332.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,630 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,900.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.43, for a total transaction of $963,332.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,596,900.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,078 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total transaction of $979,382.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,817,351.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,515 shares of company stock worth $4,620,080 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

