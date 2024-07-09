Smith Salley Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Smith Salley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,027,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,418,000 after acquiring an additional 212,725 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 6,354.7% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,499,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,779 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,562,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,918,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,385,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,819,000 after purchasing an additional 465,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,200,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,559,000 after buying an additional 319,820 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPLV traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $64.79. 821,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,911,993. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $57.17 and a 12 month high of $66.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.20. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.