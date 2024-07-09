Smith Salley Wealth Management Raises Stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Smith Salley Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 400.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 587.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 472,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,236,000 after purchasing an additional 403,631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 421.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 467,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,937,000 after buying an additional 377,802 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 391.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 394,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,413,000 after acquiring an additional 314,107 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 404.9% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 392,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,295,000 after acquiring an additional 314,745 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,101,000 after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $60.97. The stock had a trading volume of 93,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $51.27 and a 1 year high of $62.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.03.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

