Smith Salley Wealth Management Reduces Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Smith Salley Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,931 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.71.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA traded up $9.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.33. 160,235,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,461,570. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $836.62 billion, a PE ratio of 66.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

