Solchat (CHAT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.75 Million

Solchat (CHAT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 9th. Solchat has a total market cap of $14.75 million and $1.23 million worth of Solchat was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solchat token can now be bought for $1.83 or 0.00003165 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Solchat has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Solchat

Solchat’s launch date was February 11th, 2024. Solchat’s total supply is 8,999,983 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,043,460 tokens. Solchat’s official website is www.solchat.io. Solchat’s official Twitter account is @solchatcoin.

Solchat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solchat (CHAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Solchat has a current supply of 8,999,983 with 8,043,460 in circulation. The last known price of Solchat is 1.92837834 USD and is up 3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $1,168,175.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.solchat.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solchat directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solchat should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solchat using one of the exchanges listed above.

